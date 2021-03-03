Sullivan school board asks former director to consider interim position

With the retirement of Sullivan County Schools’ current director around the corner, the Board of Education has decided to ask his predecessor, Evelyn Rafalowski, if she’d be willing to temporarily take the helm again.
In response to requests from several board members at the group’s Thursday work session, Chairman Randall Jones agreed to gauge Rafalowski’s interest. He said he’d share her response at the board’s meeting Thursday.
Rafalowski has been in this boat before: She worked as the school system’s interim director for two months in 2015, before being hired as full-time director, a position she held until retiring in 2019.
The former director could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.
Board member Michael Hughes pitched the idea of asking Rafalowski back as soon as the board began discussing a replacement for current Director David Cox, who announced a few weeks ago that he’ll retire at the end of the school year.
“I’m going to state the obvious. If Evelyn would do it, she knows the projects, she knows the budget, she knows the system,” Hughes said. “She wouldn’t [have] any learning curve. She would step right in and help us move forward.”
Board member Mary Rouse agreed enthusiastically, saying Rafalowski — who still works as a consultant on the school system’s West Ridge school project — has the experience needed to steer the county schools through an intensely busy period.
“I think [having an] interim [director] is our only choice at this point. We’ve got schools closing, we’ve got schools opening,” Rouse said. “... I think all of us are aware of how Dr. Cox and Ms. Rafalowski have worked in tandem during [Cox’s] entire tenure over various things with the move and so forth. So I think that would be a natural transition.”
Searching for an interim director was one of several options Jones laid out for the board in response to Cox’s retirement. The others were to pay the Tennessee School Boards Association or an independent individual or organization to search for the next director, or do the search themselves.
Unlike Hughes and Rouse, board member Mark Ireson said he didn’t have a specific person in mind. But he agreed that an interim director is the best option and asked the board to formally “get the ball rolling” at its Thursday meeting.
“If we choose not to make that decision next Thursday, then it’s going to be April before we start this process, May before we get it approved,” Ireson said. “I despise a transition where there’s no transition.”
Board member Paul Robinson said that before the board settles on anyone specific for the director, he’d like to check the school’s current administration for good candidates.
But Rouse countered that, while she knows there are “great candidates” within the school system, the school system needs someone who has already been in the director’s seat.
“It’s just hard to hit the ground running when you haven’t sat in that seat, and we have so much going on in the next six months, it would scare me to death,” she said.
Hughes was unequivocal about his preference.
“I’ll be open to any other option after Evelyn says no,” he said. “She knows I have 1,000% confidence in her.”
