Sullivan school board asks former director to consider interim position

“I think [having an] interim [director] is our only choice at this point. We’ve got schools closing, we’ve got schools opening,” Rouse said. “... I think all of us are aware of how Dr. Cox and Ms. Rafalowski have worked in tandem during [Cox’s] entire tenure over various things with the move and so forth. So I think that would be a natural transition.”

Searching for an interim director was one of several options Jones laid out for the board in response to Cox’s retirement. The others were to pay the Tennessee School Boards Association or an independent individual or organization to search for the next director, or do the search themselves.

Unlike Hughes and Rouse, board member Mark Ireson said he didn’t have a specific person in mind. But he agreed that an interim director is the best option and asked the board to formally “get the ball rolling” at its Thursday meeting.

“If we choose not to make that decision next Thursday, then it’s going to be April before we start this process, May before we get it approved,” Ireson said. “I despise a transition where there’s no transition.”

Board member Paul Robinson said that before the board settles on anyone specific for the director, he’d like to check the school’s current administration for good candidates.