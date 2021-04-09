Sullivan school board approves Rafalowski as interim director

The Sullivan County Board of Education approved a contract Thursday to hire former Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski as interim director of schools.
Last month, the board authorized its chair, Randall Jones, to begin discussing the contract details with Rafalowski, who agreed to come out of retirement to fill the position. She’ll work alongside current Director of Schools David Cox until his retirement in June.
As the group reviewed and discussed the contract before voting, they didn’t mention the specific salary for the position. But one member, Paul Robinson, did mention Rafalowski’s start date: next Monday, April 12.
He said that timing didn’t sit well with him.
“What ... more or less bothers me is that we’re going to pay two directors for two, three months,” Robinson said. “We’re paying two, and I don’t really understand that.”
Jones said it boiled down to the school system needing all the help it could get with opening the new West Ridge High School, consolidating several middle schools and developing the next school budget.
“Really, the budget is one of the biggest jobs that has to be done by any director of schools,” Jones said. “[Board members] look at it and say, ‘We’re just going to spend this money because it’s been approved.’ [Directors] have to actually put it together.”
He didn’t even mention the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In a normal year, [this kind of setup] would be a good thing,” Cox said. “But with all the moving pieces that we have going on right now, I think it is critical.”
“Ms. Rafalowski ... knows so much about the history of the system and all the details, and she’s done this work,” he added. “It just really helps speed things up.”
All six board members in attendance, Robinson included, voted in favor of the contract. Board member Mark Ireson was absent.
