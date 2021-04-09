 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sullivan school board approves Rafalowski as interim director
0 comments
Sullivan County Board of Education

Sullivan school board approves Rafalowski as interim director

{{featured_button_text}}
Evelyn Rafalowski

Evelyn Rafalowski
BHC logo square

The Sullivan County Board of Education approved a contract Thursday to hire former Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski as interim director of schools.

Last month, the board authorized its chair, Randall Jones, to begin discussing the contract details with Rafalowski, who agreed to come out of retirement to fill the position. She’ll work alongside current Director of Schools David Cox until his retirement in June.

As the group reviewed and discussed the contract before voting, they didn’t mention the specific salary for the position. But one member, Paul Robinson, did mention Rafalowski’s start date: next Monday, April 12.

He said that timing didn’t sit well with him.

“What ... more or less bothers me is that we’re going to pay two directors for two, three months,” Robinson said. “We’re paying two, and I don’t really understand that.”

Jones said it boiled down to the school system needing all the help it could get with opening the new West Ridge High School, consolidating several middle schools and developing the next school budget.

“Really, the budget is one of the biggest jobs that has to be done by any director of schools,” Jones said. “[Board members] look at it and say, ‘We’re just going to spend this money because it’s been approved.’ [Directors] have to actually put it together.”

He didn’t even mention the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In a normal year, [this kind of setup] would be a good thing,” Cox said. “But with all the moving pieces that we have going on right now, I think it is critical.”

“Ms. Rafalowski ... knows so much about the history of the system and all the details, and she’s done this work,” he added. “It just really helps speed things up.”

All six board members in attendance, Robinson included, voted in favor of the contract. Board member Mark Ireson was absent.

swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccinating the world

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccinating the world

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccinating the world

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman pleads guilty to money fraud in online romance
Latest Headlines

Woman pleads guilty to money fraud in online romance

ABINGDON, Va. — A Bristol, Virginia woman who pleaded guilty to fraudulently opening several bank accounts, depositing counterfeit checks and shipping large quantities of cash in a scam involving an online romance, was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts