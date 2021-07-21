Sullivan school board approves COVID-19 policies for new school year

“Taking our nurses, taking our staff out of the contact tracing is very big for our staff,” Rafalowski told the board. “It took hours and hours of their time.”

The plan also said that students will return to eating in the cafeteria as usual — minus some self-serve options — and will receive free breakfast and lunch this year, even if their parents don’t complete the paperwork for that and other state benefits.

“It is important to note that community [and] school health conditions can change quickly and require the school district to make a variety of modifications to these guidelines,” Rafalowski said, reading the concluding point. “However, we fully understand that changes in the school system can have a significant impact on our families and community, and we pledge to communicate as quickly and transparently as possible when issues [or] concerns arise.”

In the discussion that followed, board member Michael Hughes said he was leaning toward not having any such document for the new school year. But if they had to have one, he said, he found no real issues with Rafalowski’s draft.

Board Chair Randall Jones and members Mary Rouse and Matthew Spivey said they thought it was a good idea to have something like what the director had prepared.