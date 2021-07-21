Sullivan school board approves COVID-19 policies for new school year

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Board of Education on Tuesday approved a set of COVID-19 policies for the new school year — with the caveat that, as last year, those policies could change depending on how the pandemic looks this fall.
The meeting also marked Evelyn Rafalowski’s return as director of schools following David Cox’s retirement in June. Rafalowski, who formerly served as director, left her own retirement to lead the school system again — first as interim director alongside Cox, then as his replacement.
At the work session preceding the meeting, Rafalowski, who had drafted the COVID-19 plan, walked the board through its 12 key points.
The plan stated that vaccinations are a “personal decision” and won’t be required for students or staff. It said that masks will be optional — at least in the pandemic’s current conditions — and that students’ temperatures won’t be taken before they enter school each day. And it said that, absent any mandates from the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association or another governing body, the county’s school athletic events won’t have any mask requirements, spectator limits or changes to sporting schedules.
The Tennessee Department of Health, meanwhile, will handle contact tracing of any school-related COVID-19 cases, and the Sullivan County Regional Health Department will handle quarantine and isolation recommendations, according to the document.
“Taking our nurses, taking our staff out of the contact tracing is very big for our staff,” Rafalowski told the board. “It took hours and hours of their time.”
The plan also said that students will return to eating in the cafeteria as usual — minus some self-serve options — and will receive free breakfast and lunch this year, even if their parents don’t complete the paperwork for that and other state benefits.
“It is important to note that community [and] school health conditions can change quickly and require the school district to make a variety of modifications to these guidelines,” Rafalowski said, reading the concluding point. “However, we fully understand that changes in the school system can have a significant impact on our families and community, and we pledge to communicate as quickly and transparently as possible when issues [or] concerns arise.”
In the discussion that followed, board member Michael Hughes said he was leaning toward not having any such document for the new school year. But if they had to have one, he said, he found no real issues with Rafalowski’s draft.
Board Chair Randall Jones and members Mary Rouse and Matthew Spivey said they thought it was a good idea to have something like what the director had prepared.
“I personally think it would be irresponsible for us not to at least provide information to the parents because I know we’re going to get these questions,” Spivey said. “And as much as we want this to be over, I’m concerned about the fall, when people are inside more, given our vaccination rates in Sullivan County and in the state of Tennessee.”
All five board members present voted in favor of the plan during the board’s meeting. Members Mark Ireson and Paul Robinson were absent.
The board also approved a roughly $2.5 million grant that it will receive from the state in return for offering COVID-19 testing to students and staff, and the board agreed to spend an estimated $275,000 of that money on defibrillators and another chunk on new software for nurses. Rafalowski stressed that the board will need to decide how to use the rest of the funds at a later date.
In other news, the board also approved a $300,000 contract for the purchase of a property adjoining the new West Ridge High School, in the hopes of building an access road to the school there. The group also approved the school system’s finalized $89 million budget for the 2021-2022 school year.
