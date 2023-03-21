BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — In the wake of Sullivan County commissioners' vote against terminating the county's Observation Knob Park lease with the Tennessee Valley Authority, Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said his plan is for the park to open as scheduled on April 1.

"I think yesterday was the first day that people could apply for the seasonal camper spots, and we had a very good response," Venable said. "My plan is to go ahead and open up the business under our new rules."

As of Tuesday, around 28 applications to the Observation Knob Park Seasonal Camping lottery have been submitted. There are 88 total seasonal camping lots. Venable noted that not only are seasonal campers applying for campground spots, a lot of day camper reservations have been made.

"We have daily camping spots that are open. We have a reservation system on our website," Venable said. "We already have, I believe, nearly 1,000 nights booked for this coming summer. So, if folks are interested this summer, they need to get in early."

Venable is aware there is still much work to do around Observation Knob Park, and with its electrical issues addressed, he plans to call a meeting of the Observation Knob Committee to identify how they can use the $475,000 in federal grant funds they have received from the Tennessee Department of Transportation to make the park more accessible.

"I'm going to call the committee back together to try to determine how we go about fulfilling the requirements of the grant and improving the park," Venable said. "I'm happy for the attention that the park has gotten, and I think people recognize it as an asset for Sullivan County, and I hope it will continue to prosper."

Venable explained that over the course of the coming months, as daily and seasonal campers start spending time at Observation Knob Park, the Sullivan County Commission will have their concerns regarding the park's future and management answered.

"I think there's a significant number of commissioners who are questioning whether Sullivan County ought to be in that business, and that's a legitimate question," Venable said. "Hopefully, we can answer that over the summer."