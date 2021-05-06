 Skip to main content
Sullivan health department will host Saturday vaccine clinic in Kingsport
Sullivan health department will host Saturday vaccine clinic in Kingsport

COVID-19 logo

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Central Baptist Church in Kingsport, according to a statement from the department.

The department is partnering with H.O.P.E. of Kingsport, a nonprofit, and the Tennessee Department of Health to put on the event.

Those who are 18 and older can receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the statement said. Those who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the April 17 vaccination clinic can also get the second dose of that vaccine.

Central Baptist Church is at 301 Carver St. For more information, call 423-245-6978 or 423-276-6541.

