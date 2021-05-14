 Skip to main content
Sullivan health department begins offering Pfizer vaccines to adolescents
Sullivan health department begins offering Pfizer vaccines to adolescents

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department began offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for kids between the ages of 12-15 Thursday.

The Health Department’s decision followed two federal agencies’ endorsement of the Pfizer vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds: one on Monday from the Food and Drug Administration and another from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday.

First doses of Pfizer for this age group will be given at the vaccination site at Whitetop Creek Park, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. No appointments are required.

To make the process more efficient, those getting the vaccine are asked to visit www.sullivanhealth.org/vaccines to print the consent form ahead of time. Forms will also be available on-site, if needed.

The following vaccination dates were also announced:

» May 13, 14: First and second dose Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

» May 17-21: First and second dose Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Anyone younger than 18 needs parental consent to get a Pfizer vaccine, the statement said. It also reiterated that the J&J vaccine is only available to those who are 18 and older.

Concerned about COVID-19?

