Sullivan health department announces new round of vaccine clinics
Sullivan health department announces new round of vaccine clinics

COVID-19 logo

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will offer COVID-19 vaccines at multiple locations over the next few weeks starting this week, the department said in a statement.

The clinics are focused on giving a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine to people who received a first dose at one of the local school locations over the past few weeks, the department said. But the clinics will also offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The statement said the Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone who is 12 years and older, while the J&J vaccine is available to anyone who is 18 and older. The clinics are open to the public, and appointments aren’t necessary.

The clinics will operate at the following locations and times:

» Robinson Middle School: Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

» Centennial Park in Kingsport: Friday, 5-8 p.m.

» Tennessee High School in Bristol: June 28 and 29, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

» Sullivan Central High School: June 30 and July 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Concerned about COVID-19?

