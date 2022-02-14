Sullivan grand jury says inmate committed suicide and that deputies acted appropriately in his capture

BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

A Sullivan County grand jury has determined an inmate accused of shooting a sheriff’s deputy killed himself in his cell and also that Sullivan County sheriff’s deputies were justified in returning fire and used no excessive force in his capture.

Alan Coulter was found unresponsive in his jail cell Monday, Jan. 24, three days after being taken into custody for eluding and repeatedly firing at sheriff’s deputies who attempted a traffic stop. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but died three days later.

The 54-year-old Coulter led deputies to a property off Riley Hollow Road, where he hid in one of several outbuildings on the property. According to reports from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney General Barry Staubus, Coulter fired at the two deputies, striking Evan Wade. The shot broke Wade’s femur and continued through his leg, causing additional damage.

The release from Staubus’ office detailed how Coulter allegedly died by suicide in his cell. The release said Coulter hid his actions from security cameras by pulling covers over his body and head at 6:27 p.m. on Jan. 24.

“The inmate was mostly covered but can be seen tying a thin piece of fabric ripped from the inside of jail laundry baskets around a handicap rail,” the release says. “Although not visible by camera, it can be concluded he then placed the fabric around his neck in order to hang himself.”

The release states that, after several minutes, Coulter’s body can be seen jerking, and his face appeared blue and purple. At 6:43 p.m. his cellmates awakened, according to the release, and alerted guards to the situation.

Coulter was taken to a local hospital, where he was placed on life support. The release states family members had him removed from life support after it was determined he was “brain dead.”

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Officer Emily Doran and a pathologist, who was not identified in the release, testified to the grand jury about the incident.

The grand jury “concluded that the inmate committed suicide and the jail guards could not have prevented nor acted any faster to get help for the inmate,” the release states.

The grand jury also agreed that Sullivan County sheriff’s deputies did not use excessive force during the standoff Friday, Jan. 21, when Coulter was initially taken into custody.

Deputies initially saw Coulter’s car with a taillight out and speeding at 12:45 a.m. Jan. 21, according to a press release from Staubus’ office. The release says Coulter evaded the pursuit and ended up on private property with several outbuildings.

Officers exchanged fire with Coulter after Wade was injured in the initial gunfire. The injured deputy was pulled away from the structure by his partner, according to the release. After a standoff of several hours, officers gassed the building, causing Coulter to exit around 9 a.m. He was found in possession of a semi-automatic handgun, according to the release.

“During a taped interview, the suspect admitted to shooting first and stated that officers had every right to fire at him,” the release from Staubus says. “He corroborated all the details the officers gave in their reports and was relieved to hear that he hadn’t killed the officer.”

The release states TBI’s Doran investigated the circumstances surrounding the standoff. The results of that investigation were presented to the grand jury.

The grand jury determined no excessive force was used by the Sullivan County deputies and no further action is required.