Sullivan East suspends volleyball activities
Sullivan East suspends volleyball activities

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — Volleyball practices at Sullivan East High School have been suspended through Aug. 12 after a member of the school’s volleyball community tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from David Cox, the director of Sullivan County Schools.

A “member of the Sullivan East High School Volleyball Community” tested positive for coronavirus July 29, which led to the suspension of activities related to the sport, the release states.

The county’s Health Department is currently working on contact tracing and letting individuals know if they need to quarantine or isolate.

The school division did not provide more specific information about the case, citing patient privacy.

This follows an announcement issued Wednesday that a member of the Sullivan North High School football community tested positive. The football team’s practices and activities were suspended for 14 days, starting Monday, according to a news release.

