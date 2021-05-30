Sullivan East Middle assistant principal to lead Bluff City Elementary

In a joint statement about the hiring decision, Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox and Interim Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said that Hank Hare has 27 years of experience in the county school system.

He joined the system in 1994 as a biology and physical science teacher at Sullivan East High, where he also served as assistant football, basketball and track coach, the statement said. Hare then spent more than 18 years as assistant principal at Mary Hughes Elementary/Middle before becoming Sullivan East Middle’s assistant principal.