BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Commission discussed a proposed resolution during their Thursday night work session to terminate Sullivan County’s Observation Knob Park lease agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority

In her opening remarks, Commissioner Cheryl Harvey — who is the sponsor of the resolution — explained that, like many Sullivan County residents, she cherishes the park. However, she emphasized that due to years of neglect and mismanagement, ending the lease is the best decision financially going forward, as well as in the best interest of public safety.

“This park has been in existence for many years, but unfortunately, it has been seriously neglected and major maintenance issues have been kicked down the road year after year,” Harvey said. “So, here we are, not because we want to keep people from enjoying this beautiful park, but because we want to keep people safe. The electrical inspection recently conducted on just two of the electrical boxes in the campsite failed inspection. Thankfully we dodged some bullets, but this is inexcusable and shameful.”

Furthermore, Harvey stressed that the estimated $500,000 in costs that were mentioned by current Observation Knob Parks management, which would be required to fix and upgrade electrical and water issues around the park, wouldn’t solve all its issues.

“Making this temporary Band-Aid fix still leaves Sullivan County open to many liability issues,” Harvey said. “If we are unwilling to spend a half-million dollars in these repairs, then we have no other ethical option except to close the park and terminate the lease.”

Commissioner Darlene Calton, the chair of the Observation Knob Park Committee, pleaded with her fellow Commissioners to give the park’s new management a chance and stressed that aside from the much-needed repairs, the park is in a stable financial position at no cost to the taxpayers.

“The park has produced enough revenue the past two years to pay for itself and is budgeted to do so again this year. It is not on the taxpayers’ back,” Calton said. “Why don’t we give it a chance for the second year to improve more and more?”

Commissioner Dwight King took the commission back to 2006 when the commission last significantly invested time and county funds in Observation Knob Park, even going as far as clearing out the park of campers to fix utility issues, only for everything to stall. King questioned what, if anything, has truly changed since then.

“This has been going on for how many years now? And we haven’t improved it. It’s still in the same shape, and with all this controversy we’ve had I think it’s time that we cut our losses; move on,” King said.

Ambre Torbett, the Sullivan County director of planning and codes, answered the commissioner’s questions regarding what would happen to the $475,000 federal lands access program grant they have received to increase ADA accessibility at Observation Knob Park.

“If we close the park and cancel the lease, the 475 goes back to the feds,” Torbett said.

The commission will vote on the resolution at the next Sullivan County Commission meeting on March 16.