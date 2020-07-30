Sullivan County's new budget ready for final review by County Commission
0 comments

Sullivan County's new budget ready for final review by County Commission

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Commission’s Budget Committee wrapped up its work on the new spending plan Wednesday, voting to accept a proposed budget that’s close to $900,000 leaner than last year’s due to a variety of cuts.

The budget will next move to the full County Commission for final consideration.

While discussing the various pieces of the budget one last time before its final vote, the committee agreed to accept the new school budget from the Board of Education. The acceptance followed a lengthy and, at times, tense back-and-forth between the County Commission and the Board of Education over the school budget, with the commission repeatedly requesting clarifications about how certain school funds would be spent.

Larry Bailey, director of the county’s Accounts and Budgets department, said the board is not asking for any more money than it did last year and urged the Budget Committee to accept its proposal.

“It would be a positive gesture to move forward and get the past behind us, and know [the school department has] got a budget they should be able to live with, and we’ve not done anything to harm them,” Bailey said.

The rest of the proposed budget includes $895,383 in cuts, some as high as 2%, across different departments. The recommended budget for the Sheriff’s Office, for example, is $206,175 lower than last year’s, while the jail budget is $204,993 lower, and the property assessor’s is $47,897 lower.

Bailey said those reductions are an attempt to protect the county’s finances for what could be a challenging fiscal year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and economic recession.

“Revenues have dropped. People don’t know how much they’re going to make,” Bailey said. “We’re trying not to predict the worst case [scenario], but we know that we’ve got to be conservative with our estimates. We’ve not recovered fully.”

Bailey said that he now needs to finalize the budget for presentation to the County Commission and said he expects it to be ready at some point in August.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

No local COVID-19 case clusters linked to Bristol race
Local News

No local COVID-19 case clusters linked to Bristol race

  • Updated

More than a week after Bristol Motor Speedway hosted one of the country’s largest in-person sports gatherings since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, local health officials say they have not linked any case clusters to the NASCAR All-Star Race, as of Thursday.

+14
Abingdon businesses dealing with loss of tourism due to pandemic
Local News

Abingdon businesses dealing with loss of tourism due to pandemic

  • 6 min to read

Normally, this time of year, Abingdon blossoms with the Virginia Highlands festival, providing a buzz all through the streets and into the parks. But the coronavirus has stolen the lifeblood of the town this summer, eroded tourism taxes and kept its beloved recreation center shuttered since March.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News