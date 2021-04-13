SULLIVAN COUNTY: Young Life gathering generates COVID-19 cluster

A Young Life gathering in March has generated a local cluster of at least 15 COVID-19 cases, according to Sullivan County health officials.
“This only emphasizes the fact that even with the vaccine, we are not through with this yet,” Dr. Stephen May, regional medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, said of the cluster. “You still need to wear your mask, keep your distance and try to avoid crowds.”
On Friday, March 19, some local leaders for Young Life—an international Christian ministry that serves middle, high school and college students—took a group of teenagers on a weekend retreat to a camp in Windy Gap, North Carolina, according to the Health Department.
May didn’t have exact numbers for the local group that traveled to the camp, but said that it was large and included people from Young Life’s Bristol and Kingsport chapters. Rachel Dean, a public information officer for the department, said her team had been made aware of 123 people being at the camp that weekend.
Matt Richardson, Young Life Bristol’s area director, declined to answer questions about the trip by phone. In an email statement, he said that Young Life aims to share God’s love with young people, and that retreats like the one at Windy Gap are part of that work.
“Time for kids at Young Life camp ... is a chance to enjoy the outdoors, adventure and fun, while also getting away to talk about things that matter,” he said.
The camp website says it screens visitors and staff for signs of illness, requires masking “when physical distancing isn’t possible,” and has reduced the number of people allowed to allow for more distancing. Richardson said his own group followed those protocols—and local health guidelines in general—at the camp.
But the following week, the Health Department announced several COVID-19 cases tied to the local group that went to Windy Gap. By Wednesday, April 7, the case total had climbed to 15, May said. All of the infections happened to people who went on the actual trip.
As of Monday, Dean said, the case count hadn’t grown any further, and nobody has died or been hospitalized as a result of the infections.
May said his department first learned about the cases from school nurses.
“There were challenges in the initial notification [process], just because it was such a large group,” May said.
“We have worked closely with local health authorities to support contact tracing efforts and have worked to keep parents and students informed,” Richardson said of the cluster.
May said his department has been dealing with clusters throughout the pandemic; as of last Wednesday, Sullivan County was tracking eight, including the Young Life cluster, he said.
But lately, he said, the county has seen an increase in cases among young people, “especially with [kids] coming off spring break, getting kids back together in schools.”
Health officials at the national level have been sharing similar reports.
At the White House COVID-19 Response Team briefing Monday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that 46% of adults in the U.S. have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 28% fully vaccinated.
But she said the country’s seven-day average for new cases rose 3 percent over the previous seven-day period, to 66,000 cases daily. That’s nowhere close to the new case averages reported during the winter spike, but it’s the fifth week in a row that cases have continued rising, per the CDC’s numbers.
“...we are seeing this occur predominantly in younger adults,” Walensky said at an April 5 briefing. “We are learning that many outbreaks in young people are related to youth sports and extracurricular activities.”
A younger version of the virus is adding to the concern. Walensky reported April 7, at another news briefing, that the B.1.1.7 variant of the virus has become “the most common lineage circulating in the United States.”
B.1.1.7 seems to have emerged in the United Kingdom around September 2020 and first showed up in the U.S. in late December, according to the CDC.
The agency lists it as a “variant of concern” because it’s much more transmissible than the original strain—by roughly 50%, according to initial research—and it also seems to cause more severe cases of the illness.
“With the new variants...that increases the probability of more clusters in the future,” May said.
May said the most important thing local residents can do amid the current increase is get vaccinated as soon as they’re eligible and able to.
“That is your best defense right now… [and the vaccines are] becoming much more readily available,” he said. “You can schedule your appointment online.”
Beyond that, he sounded the usual drumbeat: Wear your mask. Keep practicing social distancing in public. Avoid gatherings where people aren’t following those guidelines. He also repeated something he’d said before, in early December.
“The light is at the end of the tunnel, but we are definitely not there yet,” he said.
swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely