SULLIVAN COUNTY: Young Life gathering generates COVID-19 cluster

A Young Life gathering in March has generated a local cluster of at least 15 COVID-19 cases, according to Sullivan County health officials.

“This only emphasizes the fact that even with the vaccine, we are not through with this yet,” Dr. Stephen May, regional medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, said of the cluster. “You still need to wear your mask, keep your distance and try to avoid crowds.”

On Friday, March 19, some local leaders for Young Life—an international Christian ministry that serves middle, high school and college students—took a group of teenagers on a weekend retreat to a camp in Windy Gap, North Carolina, according to the Health Department.

May didn’t have exact numbers for the local group that traveled to the camp, but said that it was large and included people from Young Life’s Bristol and Kingsport chapters. Rachel Dean, a public information officer for the department, said her team had been made aware of 123 people being at the camp that weekend.

Matt Richardson, Young Life Bristol’s area director, declined to answer questions about the trip by phone. In an email statement, he said that Young Life aims to share God’s love with young people, and that retreats like the one at Windy Gap are part of that work.