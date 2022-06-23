Sullivan County woman charged with TennCare fraud

The Office of Inspector General (OIG), in cooperation with the Bristol Police Department and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, announced the arrest of 32-year-old Brittany Craft Thursday. According to a press release from the Office of the Inspector General, Craft is charged with one count each of TennCare fraud and theft of services. Investigators allege Craft failed to report her employment status and her income to TennCare, both of which made her ineligible for the program. As a result, TennCare paid more than $51,631 in fees and claims on behalf of Craft, her husband and their two children.