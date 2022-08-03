Sullivan County voters go to the polls Thursday

Four Sullivan County Commission seats in two districts will be determined Thursday in a county general election that also includes state and federal primaries.

Commissioner Sam Jones seeks reelection in the two-seat District 7 with opposition from Travis Ward and Lori Love, the sole Democratic nominee on the county’s general election ballot. Two seats are also up for grabs in District 9 as Republicans Joe Carr and Joe McMurray vie with Randall Bowers, an independent candidate.

There are just two other contested races in the Sullivan County General Election – mayor and District 1 constable.

Incumbent Mayor Richard Venable faces opposition from independent candidates Val Edwards George and Bobby Weaver. On the ballot for District 1 constable are John Brothers, Dylan Joseph Rice and Michael J. Rutherford Sr.

Republicans and Democrats will also get to cast a primary ballot, which includes two unopposed candidates for Bristol Tennessee School Board on the Republican side – Jennifer Henson (East District) and Debbie Darnell (South District), both of whom will be unopposed in November. Jim Butcher (West District), a current school board member, is uncontested as an independent.

No changes are coming to the Sullivan County Board of Education as all three incumbents seeking reelection are unopposed. There are also no contested races in the Republican state and federal primaries. Democrats will see three candidates seeking the party’s nomination for governor.

Sullivan County’s polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. Registered voters must vote at their assigned voting location and bring a photo ID issued by the state or federal government.

Early voter turnout was low in July, according to Jason Booher, the county’s elections administrator, with 4,053 ballots cast. Of those more than 4,000 ballots, 82% of early voters voted in the Republican primary, 612 people voted in the Democratic primary and 120 opted for a general election ballot only.

To see your voting location and more, visit www.scelect.org.