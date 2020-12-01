SULLIVAN COUNTY: Venable extends mask mandate until the end of December

On Monday, Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable did what he’s been doing for months now: He renewed the county’s mask mandate for another month, this time through the end of December.

The renewed executive order will require people to wear face coverings or masks in public places in the county through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31. The previous mandate was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Like the preceding mask mandates, this one exempts children who are age 2 or younger, people with difficulty breathing and anyone who is unconscious. And it exempts people visiting places of worship, dining in restaurants or being served food or drinks in other businesses.

Businesses and other venues where the mandate applies don’t have to supply face coverings or masks to members of the public under the order.

Dr. Stephen May, regional medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, jointly issued the order with Venable.