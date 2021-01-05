Sullivan County vaccine drive-thru opens to high demand

At 8 a.m. Monday, the Sullivan County Regional Health Department launched a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine service for those who are 75 and older, health care workers in primary care facilities, pharmacists and their staff and others covered by the next phase of Tennessee’s vaccination plan.

By noon, after a massive turnout that morning, they were out of vaccines, according to a Facebook post from the Health Department.

“We expect to receive more [vaccines] on Wednesday and will update the public as we receive more information and [vaccines] in stock,” the post said.

Stephen May, the Health Department’s medical director, said the drive-thru was launched to align with Phase 1a2 of Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, which started Monday. Phase 1a1 made vaccines available to health care employees working on the front lines of the pandemic, he said, along with emergency medical workers, law enforcement officials and other first responders.

May said the department used social media to publicize the event. Lots of people clearly got the message, he said.

“We’ve had lines probably extending a half mile or more in both directions,” May said of the vehicle lines at the drive-thru service, which was held at the department’s Blountville parking lot.