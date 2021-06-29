Sullivan County to vote on new budget that includes tax increase, employee raises

The Sullivan County Commission will decide whether to adopt a 9-cent property tax increase, along with its budget for the new fiscal year, at a called 6 p.m. meeting in the Sullivan County Courthouse tonight.
The meeting could wrap up a money wrangling process marked by a tighter deadline than usual, last-minute additions, a proposed bump in county and school system employees’ salaries and a change in how schools will be funded.
Here are some of the highlights from this year’s budget — and the process of creating it — as the final discussion approaches.
1. The budget calls for a 9-cent tax increase.
One of the biggest proposed changes to Sullivan County’s budget is a 9-cent property tax increase, which county leaders have said is essential for the county to repay its debts for various projects.
Mayor Richard Venable said the increase is a must, given a massive new jail renovation project — which the county issued an $80 million bond to cover last fall — and the construction of the new West Ridge High School and Sullivan East Middle School.
“In the past five years, we’ve taken on two 40-year projects,” Venable said. “Those are projects that won’t be undertaken again for probably about 30, 40 years. I think the taxpayers understand that those things have to happen periodically.”
2. It’s happening during a property reappraisal year.
The proposed tax increase is a bit trickier to understand this year because it’s coming on the heels of a reappraisal of property values. Assistant Director of Accounts and Budgets Leslie Bonner explained that the reappraisal process happens once every four years — and generally, she said, residents see the value of their properties increase.
The county’s property values did grow this year. To avoid making property owners pay higher taxes based on the new values, Bonner said, the state lowered Sullivan County’s certified tax rate — the rate calculated to ensure that property taxes generate the same amount of revenue for the county this year as last year.
But to help the county tackle the aforementioned debts, the county commission’s budget committee proposed bumping the property tax rate up by 9 cents, from the new certified rate of $2.31 per $100 of assessed value to $2.40 per $100 of assessed value.
The process resembles a Tilt-A-Whirl: lots of confusing movements that all somehow relate to each other. If you’re a property owner and you’d rather not sit down for that ride, the main thing to pay attention to is whether your own property value — and taxes — go up.
“Each individual [property owner] must look at their own situation as far as the property taxes go,” Venable said. “If their appraisal increased, that is [what could drive the increase] in their property taxes.”
3. It’s being created on a tighter time frame than usual, and there have been last-minute changes.
Bonner said that, in recent years, the county has rarely had its new fiscal year budget ready by June 30, when the fiscal year ends. But she said that her department and the commission have been pushing to reach that deadline this year, in part because of top-down pressure.
“[The June 30 date] has become a very important point with the comptroller’s office,” Bonner said.
The property reappraisal hasn’t made the process any easier. Bonner said the certified tax rate — which the state is responsible for — wasn’t ready until Thursday, June 17, hours before the county commission reviewed the budget on first reading.
“We were building a budget without knowing what our [property] tax rate was going to be,” she said. “Normally, in reappraisal years, we get the tax rate a little sooner, and we aren’t as pushed for time to have the budget set by the end of June.”
There have also been last-minute changes at the county level.
Bonner said that, when the budget committee met last Wednesday, the committee agreed to incorporate multiple new appropriations requests — including one for $76,996 from the Sullivan County Regional Health Department and another from the Sheriff’s Office for $472,211 (for its departmental and jail budgets combined). That’s nearly $550,000 in new appropriations requests made a week before the final vote.
“It’s not typical at this late date in the budget process to have departments coming in with large amendments to their original request,” Bonner said.
The sheriff’s office request was for funds that had been cut from the department’s current budget, Bonner said. The department apparently hadn’t known that it needed to ask to have those funds reinstated, although Bonner said that all departments had been told that multiple times.
4. There are salary increases for county and school employees.
If the proposed budget passes without any more changes, county employees will get a 5% raise.
Sullivan County school employees, meanwhile, will receive a 4% salary increase, a bump the Board of Education has been pushing for to make county school system salaries more competitive with those in surrounding city and county systems.
5. There’s a change in how schools get their money.
Under the new budget, Sullivan County Schools will also receive roughly $1 million more of its revenue from sales taxes — and roughly $1 million less from property taxes — than it’s receiving in its current budget. The city school systems in the county will also see some of their revenues jump from property taxes to sales taxes.
Bonner said that shift reflects soaring sales tax revenues, which will bring in more for the school systems than they have in the past. That’s the reason for giving school systems a lower proportion of the county’s property taxes, she said.
“The [county] school department was not thrilled about that — they feel that sales tax revenue is not as reliable as property tax revenue because it’s really impacted by the economy,” Bonner said.
“But ... all economists are saying, going forward, the economy looks good, so we were just trying to recognize that there is growth in sales tax revenue, and, therefore, we need to shift some of the property tax [going to schools],” Bonner added.
