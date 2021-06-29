Sullivan County to vote on new budget that includes tax increase, employee raises

“In the past five years, we’ve taken on two 40-year projects,” Venable said. “Those are projects that won’t be undertaken again for probably about 30, 40 years. I think the taxpayers understand that those things have to happen periodically.”

2. It’s happening during a property reappraisal year.

The proposed tax increase is a bit trickier to understand this year because it’s coming on the heels of a reappraisal of property values. Assistant Director of Accounts and Budgets Leslie Bonner explained that the reappraisal process happens once every four years — and generally, she said, residents see the value of their properties increase.

The county’s property values did grow this year. To avoid making property owners pay higher taxes based on the new values, Bonner said, the state lowered Sullivan County’s certified tax rate — the rate calculated to ensure that property taxes generate the same amount of revenue for the county this year as last year.

But to help the county tackle the aforementioned debts, the county commission’s budget committee proposed bumping the property tax rate up by 9 cents, from the new certified rate of $2.31 per $100 of assessed value to $2.40 per $100 of assessed value.