Sullivan County to stop administering COVID-19 tests

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will stop administering COVID-19 tests at its Blountville office after today, the department said Monday.
After that, self-test kits will be available for people ages 18 and older, according to a news release. The kits will be offered at its Blountville office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Internet access is needed to obtain results for the kits, the release states. Additional testing locations can be found at www.sullivanhealth.org.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!