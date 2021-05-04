 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sullivan County to stop administering COVID-19 tests
0 comments

Sullivan County to stop administering COVID-19 tests

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will stop administering COVID-19 tests at its Blountville office after today, the department said Monday.

After that, self-test kits will be available for people ages 18 and older, according to a news release. The kits will be offered at its Blountville office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Internet access is needed to obtain results for the kits, the release states. Additional testing locations can be found at www.sullivanhealth.org.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mexico City overpass collapse kills at least 23

Watch Now: Related Video

Mexico City overpass collapse kills at least 23

Watch Now: Related Video

Mexico City overpass collapse kills at least 23

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Father, son new owners of Damascus eatery
Latest Headlines

Father, son new owners of Damascus eatery

A father’s gift to his son is keeping the doors open at one of Damascus’ favorite eateries. When Damascus resident Nelson Diggs learned that Mojo’s Trailside Café & Coffee House was up for sale a few months ago, he sent a text to his son, Bobby Diggs, asking him if he’d like to operate his own restaurant.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts