Sullivan County to broaden COVID-19 vaccine eligibility Tuesday

Starting today, K-12 educators, child care teachers and staff, all first-responders and people who are 65 and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Sullivan County, according to the county’s Regional Health Department.

Both first and second doses of the vaccines will be given today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bristol Dragway, and appointments aren’t required for either dose.

The Health Department is moving into Phase 1b of Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. That phase gives vaccine eligibility to K-12 staff, child care workers and first-responders who weren’t already eligible for the vaccine—administrative and communications staff, for example, as well as dispatchers and other first-responders who don’t have regular direct contact with the public, according to a news release from the department.

“We can only vaccinate Phase 1a1, Phase 1a2, and Phase 1b individuals [who] either live or work in Sullivan County or are a resident of Tennessee,” the release states. “We can only vaccinate those who are 65 and older who are residents of Tennessee.”