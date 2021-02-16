Sullivan County to broaden COVID-19 vaccine eligibility Tuesday

Starting today, K-12 educators, child care teachers and staff, all first-responders and people who are 65 and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Sullivan County, according to the county’s Regional Health Department.
Both first and second doses of the vaccines will be given today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bristol Dragway, and appointments aren’t required for either dose.
The Health Department is moving into Phase 1b of Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. That phase gives vaccine eligibility to K-12 staff, child care workers and first-responders who weren’t already eligible for the vaccine—administrative and communications staff, for example, as well as dispatchers and other first-responders who don’t have regular direct contact with the public, according to a news release from the department.
“We can only vaccinate Phase 1a1, Phase 1a2, and Phase 1b individuals [who] either live or work in Sullivan County or are a resident of Tennessee,” the release states. “We can only vaccinate those who are 65 and older who are residents of Tennessee.”
Those who are eligible through one of the state’s vaccine phases should take work identification that can prove their employment, like a name badge or copy of a letter or email showing the company letterhead. People 65 and older should take their driver’s license, it said.
The Health Department also said it will have enough vaccines for people to receive second doses, since it receives separate allotments for first and second doses.
Anyone due for a second dose Monday, when the department was closed for President’s Day, should go today for their second dose, according to the release.
“Additionally, it is important that those who received [the Moderna vaccine] return on their due date if possible due to vaccine preparation,” the statement said.
The department also said those who received a first dose should not return to receive the second dose earlier than the date on the card.
More information and updates about the vaccination process are available at www.sullivanhealth.org, as well as the Health Department’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.