Sullivan County teachers, school staff to get shots
Sullivan County teachers, school staff to get shots

BRISTOL, Tenn. — COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers will begin today at the Bristol Dragway, according to the Sullivan County Health Department.

A Food City Dirt Race Pace car will lead Sullivan County teachers and school staff members through the opening gate between 8:15-9 a.m. They will be able to get their first vaccination shots, the health department said.

In addition to teachers and school staff members today and Saturday, the site will also be giving second doses to those who have already received their first dose.

The dragway is the first sports stadium in the country to serve as a mass COVID-19 vaccination site, having begun providing shots on Jan. 7. As of Feb. 5, the site has administered 18,152 does, according to a news release. The site will continue to provide shots through March 11.

