Sullivan County Sheriff's Office searching for missing Blountville man
Sullivan County Sheriff's Office searching for missing Blountville man

Ralph Nelson

Ralph Nelson, 51, Blountville, Tennessee

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A Blountville man not seen by family since April 4 has been reported missing in Sullivan County, authorities said.

On Monday, a missing person’s report for Ralph Nelson, 51, was filed at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. His family said he left home near Patterson Hill Road, close to Appalachian Caverns, on foot and has not been seen or heard from since, the SCSO said in a news release.

“We have several investigators tracking leads on this case,” said Capt. Andy Seabolt. “They have been conducting interviews with various people that had seen him as well.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7331.

