Sullivan County Sheriff's Office: Large amount of narcotics found during traffic stop
top story

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office: Large amount of narcotics found during traffic stop

Bridgette Joan Bledsoe

Bridgette Joan Bledsoe, 25

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — An Appalachia, Virginia, woman was arrested Wednesday morning after deputies said they found a large amount of drugs and cash in her vehicle during a traffic stop.

Bridgette Joan Bledsoe, 25, has been charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine; Schedule I drug violations; simple possession/casual exchange; unlawful drug paraphernalia; evading arrest and driving while license is suspended or revoked, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Early Wednesday morning, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Interstate 26 on a vehicle being driven by a woman known to have active arrest warrants in Sullivan County and Scott County, Virginia, the SCSO said in a news release.

The vehicle failed to stop, and a short pursuit ensued, the release said. The pursuit began at the 10th-mile marker and ended at mile marker 7.

The driver, Bledsoe, was taken into custody. Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle, which led to the discovery of a number of drugs and cash. Deputies found 141 grams of heroin, 2,869 grams of methamphetamine, 48 pills believed to MDMA, or molly, and 5 grams of marijuana, the release states. The total amount of drugs seized has an approximate street value of $194,000.

Capt. Andy Seabolt said $895 in cash was seized from the vehicle.

“That is a large amount of narcotics,” Seabolt said. “This is way beyond what one would have for a personal amount.”

Investigators believe the drugs were to be distributed.

“It is believed that she is part of the drug trade in this area,” Seabolt said.

Bledsoe remains incarcerated with a $100,000 bail at the Sullivan County jail. There is also a hold from Scott County, Virginia, for charges in that jurisdiction. Once released from Sullivan County, Bledsoe will be sent to Scott County to face those charges.

