Sullivan County Sheriff's Office hosts annual fallen officer ceremony

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The 10 officers killed in the line of duty at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office were remembered Wednesday during a memorial ceremony.

Last year, COVID-19 moved the annual event online, but this year, with numbers decreasing, the Sheriff’s Office was able to host an in-person event. Dozens gathered outside the department’s headquarters in Blountville, where a wreath was placed at the fallen officers memorial and a new monument was displayed nearby.

Several family members of those fallen officers also attended the event.

“With you we mourn, for our beloved officers risked their lives protecting us,” Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said. “We will never forget these officers for their sacrifice.”

A number of law enforcement officers joined the service, including officers from Bristol and Kingsport. Cassidy thanked the officers who “risk their lives to keep residents safe.”

In addition, Cassidy thanked the community.

“Thank you, without your support, encouragement and love and prayers, we could not, we could not be able to succeed in our mission,” Cassidy said.

