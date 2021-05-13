Sullivan County Sheriff's Office hosts annual fallen officer ceremony

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The 10 officers killed in the line of duty at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office were remembered Wednesday during a memorial ceremony.
Last year, COVID-19 moved the annual event online, but this year, with numbers decreasing, the Sheriff’s Office was able to host an in-person event. Dozens gathered outside the department’s headquarters in Blountville, where a wreath was placed at the fallen officers memorial and a new monument was displayed nearby.
Several family members of those fallen officers also attended the event.
“With you we mourn, for our beloved officers risked their lives protecting us,” Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said. “We will never forget these officers for their sacrifice.”
A number of law enforcement officers joined the service, including officers from Bristol and Kingsport. Cassidy thanked the officers who “risk their lives to keep residents safe.”
In addition, Cassidy thanked the community.
“Thank you, without your support, encouragement and love and prayers, we could not, we could not be able to succeed in our mission,” Cassidy said.
Staff members conducted a complete memorial service for the officers, including a performance of “Taps” and a viewing of rose bushes, which are used to honor the officers with living plants that can be taken care of for years to come.
After the outside service at the Sheriff’s Office, the program moved indoors to Blountville Christian Church, where Senior Minister Dwight Shaffer opened the service. He noted the importance of honoring officers.
Photographs of the fallen officers could be seen on tables throughout the church.
Sgt. Steve Hinkle’s family gathered at one of the large round tables. The longtime deputy was shot and later died while responding to a welfare call in 2019. Deputy Robert Bowlin was also honored. Bowlin was severely injured in a crash in 2006 but died years later in 2016 from complications.
Deputy Stephen Dwight Riner and Reserve Deputy Barry Shelton died in a single-vehicle crash while en route to a call in 2001. Deputy Steve N. Mullins was struck by a vehicle in 1995 that had been driven by three runaway juveniles.
Sgt. Roscoe Teague suffered a fatal heart attack shortly after being involved in an altercation with two men in 1995. Patrolman Glayton Mitchell Parker died of gunfire in 1990.
Other fallen officers include Sgt. Arthur Carroll Lane, who was struck by a vehicle in 1981; Deputy Hubert Webb, who was was shot and killed in 1925; and Special Deputy Lee Eldreth, who died of gunfire in 1907.
Sullivan County’s event is held annually during National Police Week.
