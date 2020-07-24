Sullivan County Schools will start classes for the 2020-2021 school year on Aug. 5, but they will be online only through Aug. 14, a news release from the school system states.
The decision to conduct the first week and a half of classes was is in response to the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the past 14-day period, which exceeds an average of 10 new cases per day. Under the reopening plan developed by the three school districts in Sullivan County if the average new cases per 100,000 for the last 14 days exceed 10 cases, schools should consider holding all classes remotely.
"These are extraordinary and unprecedented times," David Cox, Sullivan County director of schools, said. "Our priorities are for the safety and well-being of our students and staff, while meeting the learning needs of all of our students."
The news release states students enrolled in the Sullivan County Virtual Learning Academy will also begin on August 5. It also states that the schools will reach out to parents to arrange for the pick-up of devices and materials prior to the first day of school.
Rebecca Craddock, communications coordinator for Bristol Tennessee City Schools, said that as of Friday afternoon their school system did not have plans to start the school year as online only.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.