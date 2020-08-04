Sullivan County Schools to survey parents, staff about reopening

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Board of Education has again postponed its virtual called meeting to discuss the Sullivan County Schools reopening plan. The meeting is now scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday.
The meeting was originally scheduled for July 29 but was postponed to Tuesday after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued the state’s recommendations for reopening schools on July 28.
On Monday, David Cox, director of Sullivan County Schools, announced by email that the board would again postpone the meeting, this time “to allow time for an additional parent and staff survey to be conducted,” Cox said.
Cox said that parents and staff will receive a link to participate in the survey.
At the meeting, Cox said, the board will consider the draft of the school system’s reopening plan for approval, along with a proposal to give full pay to full-time Sullivan County bus drivers. They’ll also discuss turf fields, he said.
Cox said the meeting will be livestreamed on the school board’s YouTube channel, “Sullivan County TN BOE.”
The draft of the reopening plan can be viewed online at www.sullivank12.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/reopen_final.pdf.
