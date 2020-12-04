Sullivan County schools to return to all-virtual learning

The Sullivan County Board of Education voted 4-2 to close school buildings and return to all-virtual learning through Jan. 15 during a called emergency meeting Thursday.

Under the new decision, which was proposed by Director of Schools David Cox, the school system will shift back online starting Monday.

Cox said he proposed the change because of widespread staffing shortages caused by the pandemic. As of Thursday, he said, 29% of staff members were out of schools because they tested positive for COVID-19 or had been exposed to a positive case.

“We found ourselves in a situation where in two schools we didn’t have any cafeteria staff. We had to divert staff from the central office [to fill in],” Cox said.

He said the change was also motivated by the “sobering” reports he’d gotten from the Sullivan County Health Department. Health officials are predicting that at the current rate of community spread, the number of active COVID-19 cases will double in the next six weeks and then double again four weeks after that, Cox said.

“We have reached what I would call … a critical point this week,” he said.