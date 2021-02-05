Sullivan County schools to allow more spectators at sports events

The Sullivan County Board of Education voted Thursday to expand the number of people allowed in school gyms, while the director of schools promised that the school system was “really close ... to having school staff vaccinated.”

During the board’s meeting, Director of Schools David Cox said that, back in December, in tandem with the school system’s shift to fully remote learning, the board had decided to limit spectators at school sporting events to four family members per student athlete.

Cox asked the board to increase the allowed spectator limit to one-third of each school gym’s seating capacity, a move he said would keep the school system in line with the regional trend. The board unanimously approved the move.

Cox also shared hopeful news for the school system’s staff: They could learn the specific dates they’ll be able to receive COVID-19 vaccinations as soon as Friday.

“We will have an announcement Friday that will hopefully have some specific dates. … So staff will be notified tomorrow, Feb. 5.”

He said the school system was planning that announcement in partnership with Bristol Tennessee City Schools and Kingsport City Schools.

“And then we’ll be announcing the administration of the second dose ... with all of the instructions that people need. So, again, some really good news.” he said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.