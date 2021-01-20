Sullivan County Schools reopen classrooms

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — After more than a month of virtual-only learning amid the latest wave of COVID-19 cases, Sullivan County Schools allowed students back into classrooms Tuesday.
At 11 a.m., cars packed the parking lot, and students in face masks crowded the hallways of Sullivan East High School in Bluff City, where Principal Andy Hare joked that moving between online and in-person classes is old hat at this point in the pandemic.
“It’s been the sixth first day of school today, so ... we’re getting good at opening schools,” said Hare, who wore a Sullivan East Patriots face mask and seemed energized as he watched students pour into the cafeteria.
Hare said that 741 of the school’s 841 students were expected to be back in the building that day; the other 100 are enrolled in the school system’s Virtual Learning Academy. All 60 teachers were in their classrooms, too, he said.
Beyond requiring everyone to wear a mask, the school implemented one-way hallways, which only allow foot traffic in one direction, and posted a number of signs encouraging social distancing.
The latter didn’t seem fully possible in the hallways when students were moving between class periods. But inside various classrooms, teachers had clearly tried to sit students’ desks as far apart from each other as possible.
Peggy Russell’s 10 or so technical theater students had plenty of space to spread out in the school’s auditorium. Russell, one of the school’s fine arts teachers, said she would soon have them back to work on design and production for “Annie” as well as “Alice and Wonderland” — shows that had been postponed because of the pandemic, she said.
Room C1 was much smaller: Roughly 15 students sat with one or two desks at most between them as Spanish teacher Matthew Harrison reviewed classroom protocols, tossing out candy for correct answers to his questions.
Harrison said the switch back to in-person teaching had gone smoothly so far that morning. He sounded a little wistful about the all-virtual teaching format, though: He said his students had gotten very good at Schoology and Nearpod, two online learning platforms he used to keep his lessons smooth and engaging.
“It was safer, it was efficient, the students did well,” he said.
Teaching in person again means having to avoid seeing his mother in person for a while, Harrison said, since she faces a high risk of complications from COVID-19, and he wants to be cautious. But Harrison said it was good to see his students’ faces, and he said he thought they’d been missing the experience of being with their classmates.
“I’m glad the students can get the learning experience they deserve,” he said.
Tenth-grader Wachipi Hamelryck said she’s always excited to be back at school, whether it’s truly the first day or just the first day after a shutdown.
“I was walking to second period today, and I got to the class early … and I didn’t want to stop walking around and talking to everyone, so I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to go the bathroom, because I just want to walk around and see everyone,’” said Hamelryck, sporting pigtail braids and a face mask with a black-and-white cow pattern. “I love stopping by my favorite teachers’ classrooms and saying hey to them.”
Not everyone was happy to be back. Jade Knavel, a 17-year-old senior in a Metallica sweatshirt, said that spending the past month learning virtually had been “stressful,” but she’d gotten into a rhythm. Now she was struggling to switch back to the old rhythm, she said.
“It’s not fun because [with remote learning] you don’t wake up early anymore, and then you’re not in the swing of going to school, walking to all your classes ... making sure that you’re doing everything that you’re supposed to along with a teacher telling you what to do again,” Knavel said.
Knavel said she’d rather be at home, or in basic training for the Army. She fist-bumped Hare when he walked over to greet her.
The principal said it was nice to be able to check in with students face-to-face. Over the course of the fall semester, he said, the school had made “approximately 5,000 calls” to touch base with students and their families during virtual learning. Those were only outgoing phone calls, he said.
“We decided it was best to not assume that people were doing OK or knew what was going on. Instead, we decided to call and ask and find out for sure,” he said.
Hare added that he actually felt that Sullivan East’s staff, students and their families had “gotten to know each other better” over the course of the pandemic.
“I think people have realized how much public schools do for [the] community,” he said. “We’re proud and honored to get to do it.”
