Sullivan County Schools reopen classrooms

Tenth-grader Wachipi Hamelryck said she’s always excited to be back at school, whether it’s truly the first day or just the first day after a shutdown.

“I was walking to second period today, and I got to the class early … and I didn’t want to stop walking around and talking to everyone, so I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to go the bathroom, because I just want to walk around and see everyone,’” said Hamelryck, sporting pigtail braids and a face mask with a black-and-white cow pattern. “I love stopping by my favorite teachers’ classrooms and saying hey to them.”

Not everyone was happy to be back. Jade Knavel, a 17-year-old senior in a Metallica sweatshirt, said that spending the past month learning virtually had been “stressful,” but she’d gotten into a rhythm. Now she was struggling to switch back to the old rhythm, she said.

“It’s not fun because [with remote learning] you don’t wake up early anymore, and then you’re not in the swing of going to school, walking to all your classes ... making sure that you’re doing everything that you’re supposed to along with a teacher telling you what to do again,” Knavel said.

Knavel said she’d rather be at home, or in basic training for the Army. She fist-bumped Hare when he walked over to greet her.