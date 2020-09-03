Sullivan County Schools expand free meal program to all students

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County Schools has begun offering free meals to all students regardless of whether they qualify for free or reduced-price lunches, Amber Anderson, the school system’s child nutrition coordinator, said Wednesday.
“This includes any sibling or household member who is under the age of 18,” Anderson said. “This will also include any student who is enrolled in the Virtual Learning Academy.”
U.S. Department of Agriculture waivers allowed the county schools to expand its meal program to all students, Anderson said. The funding will expire Dec. 31 or earlier if it runs out, but Anderson said she hopes the USDA will renew it for the remainder of the school year.
Anderson said that Sullivan County’s schools will keep serving meals to kids within their buildings, as well as handing them out at each school’s designated pickup spot.
“If you will be utilizing meal [pickup], you do not have to go to your home school,” she added. “You can go to any Sullivan County school.”
Meal delivery isn’t available right now, but Anderson said she hopes the school system can offer that option “in the near future.”
Anyone with questions can contact the school system’s nutrition office at 423-354-1015 or 423-354-1017, or send an email to amber.anderson@sullivank12.net or allison.harris@sullivank12.net.
