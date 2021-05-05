Sullivan County Schools drop mask mandate, pandemic protocols

In the board’s discussion on the subject, Director of Schools David Cox maintained the recommendation to keep the school’s mask requirements in place through the end of the school year.

“The primary reason [is that] students under 16 have not had any opportunity to receive a vaccine,” Cox said. “This recommendation ... is also the recommendation of the CDC, the Tennessee Department of Health and the Sullivan County Department of Health.”

Cox said that Kingsport City Schools and Bristol Tennessee City Schools have also decided to keep their own mask requirements in place through the end of the school year.

At the request of board member Michael Hughes, the group agreed that their decision would be a revocation not just of the school system’s mask policy, but of the whole set of protocols the board had developed last summer and updated at the end of 2020.

Board member Matthew Spivey was the most vocal opponent of revoking the pandemic operating plans. He cited Tennessee Department of Health data showing several thousand cases of the virus among residents between ages 5 and 18, the high number of new cases in the county in recent weeks and the fact that the end of the school year is around the corner.