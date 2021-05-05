Sullivan County Schools drop mask mandate, pandemic protocols

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — After a lengthy debate, the Sullivan County Board of Education agreed Tuesday to revoke the school system’s pandemic operating guidelines, which include mandatory mask requirements.
The operating guidelines, which the board first designed and approved last summer, were revised at the end of 2020 and include protocols for social distancing, masking requirements and other safety measures.
During the meeting, the school board also agreed to give school staff a COVID-19 stipend at the end of the school year and voted to request that the Sullivan County Commission approve the purchase of a land parcel that will allow the board to improve the main access road to West Ridge High School.
For the first time since the spring of 2020, the group met in its usual spot, the board room of the Department of Education in Blountville.
Members of the public packed the seats during the meeting, and while most appeared to be there for a slew of student and teacher recognitions, Rhonda Miller showed up to comment on the mask policy. At the front of the crowded room, she told board members that they needed to revoke the mask requirement immediately — in part, she said, since children are at a much lower risk of getting ill from COVID-19 than adults.
“This isn’t about the virus. This isn’t even about our children. It’s about government control,” she said heatedly. “If you vote for masks, I will make it a point to make sure you never get voted for again.”
In the board’s discussion on the subject, Director of Schools David Cox maintained the recommendation to keep the school’s mask requirements in place through the end of the school year.
“The primary reason [is that] students under 16 have not had any opportunity to receive a vaccine,” Cox said. “This recommendation ... is also the recommendation of the CDC, the Tennessee Department of Health and the Sullivan County Department of Health.”
Cox said that Kingsport City Schools and Bristol Tennessee City Schools have also decided to keep their own mask requirements in place through the end of the school year.
At the request of board member Michael Hughes, the group agreed that their decision would be a revocation not just of the school system’s mask policy, but of the whole set of protocols the board had developed last summer and updated at the end of 2020.
Board member Matthew Spivey was the most vocal opponent of revoking the pandemic operating plans. He cited Tennessee Department of Health data showing several thousand cases of the virus among residents between ages 5 and 18, the high number of new cases in the county in recent weeks and the fact that the end of the school year is around the corner.
“I understand the comments from the audience. I do,” Spivey said. “I’m just struggling with why it’s so imperative we do this now, when high schoolers have seven or eight days left, and we only have 11 school days left.”
But Board Chair Randall Jones said that if the board didn’t take any action, summer school students would have to wear the masks. Jones said his own preference was to drop the masking and other safety requirements: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable’s emergency orders had been his main reason for supporting the school system’s own requirements, he said. Now that those are gone, Jones said he thought it was time to let go of the school’s pandemic protocols.
Board member Mary Rouse said she felt torn.
“I don’t want someone to miss graduation just because we took the mask mandate away,” she said. “However, I don’t want to go through the summer and into the fall wearing masks. … There does need to be some endpoint.”
In the end, Rouse sided with board members Jones, Hughes, Randall Gilmore and Mark Ireson in voting to drop the school’s pandemic operating requirements. Only Spivey voted against it, and member Paul Robinson, who had expressed support for keeping the requirements in place during the board’s work session, was absent that evening.
Several board members who voted to remove the masking and other safety protocols said that students and teachers who want to wear masks still have that option.
“Everybody has a right to have their own opinion,” Hughes said. “We’re not taking away anybody’s option to wear the mask.”
The board also agreed to give school system employees stipends for working during the pandemic. The approved plan will give $1,000 to each staff member who worked throughout the current school year, $500 to those who began working full time after Jan. 1 or worked less than four hours a day throughout the year, and $250 to part-time staff members who started after Jan. 1.
The group then decided to ask the Sullivan County Commission for permission to buy a piece of property beside West Ridge High School. If approved, the board would have the right to widen the entire stretch of Lynn Road, which serves as the main access road to the new Blountville high school — or the right to build a new access road.
But the resolution approved Tuesday night only concerns the board’s request to buy the actual property. Jones said the owners’ asking price is $300,000.
