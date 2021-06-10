Sullivan County school board votes to dismiss teacher

The Sullivan County Board of Education voted Tuesday to dismiss a contemporary issues teacher at Sullivan Central High School.

Matthew Hawn, who was dismissed in a 6-1 vote, has an opportunity to appeal the decision. The decision could be a long, drawn-out process, said Board Chairman Michael Jones, who noted that the case could go to Chancery Court.

Superintendent David Cox read the charges during Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting. He said he recommended that Hawn, a tenured teacher since 2008, be dismissed.

During the 2020-21 school year, Cox said Hawn taught the contemporary issues class, which covers current social studies issues. As a teacher, Hawn is bound by the state’s code of ethics, Cox said.

Hawn is accused of insubordination and repeated unprofessional conduct. He received a letter of reprimand in February 2021 from Cox. It said that Hawn demonstrated questionable conduct when he assigned students to read an article containing inappropriate terms and denied students from accessing varying viewpoints, in violation of the code of ethics.

Hawn appealed the letter, but the board voted to uphold it in March.