 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sullivan County school board votes to dismiss teacher
0 comments

Sullivan County school board votes to dismiss teacher

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

The Sullivan County Board of Education voted Tuesday to dismiss a contemporary issues teacher at Sullivan Central High School.

Matthew Hawn, who was dismissed in a 6-1 vote, has an opportunity to appeal the decision. The decision could be a long, drawn-out process, said Board Chairman Michael Jones, who noted that the case could go to Chancery Court.

Superintendent David Cox read the charges during Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting. He said he recommended that Hawn, a tenured teacher since 2008, be dismissed.

During the 2020-21 school year, Cox said Hawn taught the contemporary issues class, which covers current social studies issues. As a teacher, Hawn is bound by the state’s code of ethics, Cox said.

Hawn is accused of insubordination and repeated unprofessional conduct. He received a letter of reprimand in February 2021 from Cox. It said that Hawn demonstrated questionable conduct when he assigned students to read an article containing inappropriate terms and denied students from accessing varying viewpoints, in violation of the code of ethics.

Hawn appealed the letter, but the board voted to uphold it in March.

Then, Cox said Hawn showed an inappropriate video in a class. He showed the video “White Privilege” by Kyla Jenee Lacey, a nearly 4-minute video on YouTube. Cox said the video includes several inappropriate words, such as the “F word,” and racial epithets.

Hawn was unable to speak during the hearing, and the board only heard the charges made by Cox, Jones said.

One board member, Matthew Spivey, voted against the dismissal.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 9

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 9

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 9

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EDUCATION BEAT: A Blue Circle promise
Latest Headlines

EDUCATION BEAT: A Blue Circle promise

I whispered to Mike Marshall, “Someday I’m gonna write about you, my friend.” Someday has come. The owner of Bristol’s Blue Circle Restaurant was dying of brain cancer. His dear wife, June, and their beloved daughter, Anna, stayed close by his side until the end.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts