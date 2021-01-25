Sullivan County School Board tries new tack with West Ridge access road

The Twister game over a proposed access road to West Ridge High School continued Monday, when the Sullivan County Board of Education unanimously adopted a new proposal for funding and building it.
The new resolution, hashed out during a special called meeting of the board, requests authorization for the school board to first buy a piece of land adjacent to the Blountville high school, then work with the county’s purchasing agent to go through the standard bidding process for the construction of an access road to the school on that land.
The board’s previous proposal had been to enter into an agreement with Jericho Partners LLC, a group of private business partners, and purchase the land after Jericho Partners had designed and built the access road. But that setup prompted legal concerns from County Attorney Dan Street and met no real support from the County Commission last week.
“At no time during our meetings with the County Commission did I hear anyone who was against the road,” Jones said. “It was more about whether or not it was legal.”
Like the previous resolution, the new one requests the issuance of up to $6 million in bonds to pay for the road.
But it also adds a potential driveway to the mix — one that would connect the back of the school to Henry Harr Road. That was something the school board had looked at before, Jones said. The bid for the access road’s construction would include that driveway as an alternate to see what kind of price they could get for it without having to commit to it, he said.
Jones said that Jericho Partners would sell the school board the option to purchase the land for the road, and the actual land itself, for a total of $286,800. The business group, which had originally proposed designing and building the road, was not planning to participate in the bidding process stipulated in the new resolution, he said.
During the meeting, Jones also countered what he said was inaccurate information he had heard from a county commissioner about the length of the proposed access road.
Jones didn’t say which county commissioner had spoken with him. But last week, Kingsport Commissioner Todd Broughton told the Herald Courier that the access road was going to be roughly 3,000 feet and that 2,000 feet of that hypothetical length lay within Kingsport city limits.
Using aerial photographs of the land in question to show his estimations, Jones clarified that the length of the access road would actually be only about 1,200 feet.
Board member Matthew Spivey offered a blunter reaction.
“I think it’s important, if there are questions from county commissioners, if they could ask [school board members], or [Jones] or any city officials, as opposed to looking for a fact to support an opinion that is preordained,” he said. “When we look at the facts on the ground, [Jones’ clarification] was a very good explanation.”
swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely