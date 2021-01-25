Sullivan County School Board tries new tack with West Ridge access road

The Twister game over a proposed access road to West Ridge High School continued Monday, when the Sullivan County Board of Education unanimously adopted a new proposal for funding and building it.

The new resolution, hashed out during a special called meeting of the board, requests authorization for the school board to first buy a piece of land adjacent to the Blountville high school, then work with the county’s purchasing agent to go through the standard bidding process for the construction of an access road to the school on that land.

The board’s previous proposal had been to enter into an agreement with Jericho Partners LLC, a group of private business partners, and purchase the land after Jericho Partners had designed and built the access road. But that setup prompted legal concerns from County Attorney Dan Street and met no real support from the County Commission last week.

“At no time during our meetings with the County Commission did I hear anyone who was against the road,” Jones said. “It was more about whether or not it was legal.”

Like the previous resolution, the new one requests the issuance of up to $6 million in bonds to pay for the road.