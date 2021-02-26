Sullivan County School Board to request access driveway to West Ridge

West Ridge High School doesn’t have the new access road that Sullivan County’s school board and County Commission have been in a yearslong tug of war over, but the two bodies might be able to agree on something smaller: an access driveway.
The school board unanimously passed a resolution Thursday to request using up to $200,000 to bid for the design of a paved, two-lane driveway that would connect the soon-to-open Blountville school to Henry Harr Road.
“This would be a paved driveway that would meet all the standards, really, of a roadway — I think 28 feet wide, probably,” explained board Chairman Randall Jones, who introduced the resolution at a called meeting Thursday.
Jones also explained that the resolution wasn’t his: County Commissioners Hershel Glover, who represents Bluff City, and Dwight King, who represents Piney Flats, brought it to him.
“They presented a resolution they felt they could support, and hopefully others will support that,” Jones said.
The chairman said the resolution would only greenlight the driveway’s design, not its construction, which would have to be approved separately. And the $200,000 that could be used for that design would have to come out of the school system’s fund balance, a point he called “a real negative.”
“But if we can get this access driveway completed by Aug. 1, then we would have a way for the students to come in [to West Ridge] off of Lynn Road [and] exit onto Henry Harr if they wanted to,” Jones said. “This does give us a lot more flexibility of what we could do as far as coming and going.”
Board member Matthew Spivey asked if Jones had heard any discussion from county commissioners about where the money for the driveway’s construction would come from.
Jones said the school system would have to pay for it out of its fund balance — either directly, or through the kind of bond it requested for the larger access road that has repeatedly failed to get the County Commission’s approval.
“I would hope that they would perhaps consider working with us on that [driveway cost] and not putting all of that financial burden on our school system,” Spivey said.
Jones agreed that the cost would be a burden, but called the resolution “a step in the right direction.” He also said that he’d been told that if the board approved the resolution Thursday, the commission would “probably” hold a called meeting to approve it quickly.
“It’s not the solution to the traffic issues there at West Ridge, but it will help us,” Jones said.
