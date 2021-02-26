Sullivan County School Board to request access driveway to West Ridge

West Ridge High School doesn’t have the new access road that Sullivan County’s school board and County Commission have been in a yearslong tug of war over, but the two bodies might be able to agree on something smaller: an access driveway.

The school board unanimously passed a resolution Thursday to request using up to $200,000 to bid for the design of a paved, two-lane driveway that would connect the soon-to-open Blountville school to Henry Harr Road.

“This would be a paved driveway that would meet all the standards, really, of a roadway — I think 28 feet wide, probably,” explained board Chairman Randall Jones, who introduced the resolution at a called meeting Thursday.

Jones also explained that the resolution wasn’t his: County Commissioners Hershel Glover, who represents Bluff City, and Dwight King, who represents Piney Flats, brought it to him.

“They presented a resolution they felt they could support, and hopefully others will support that,” Jones said.

The chairman said the resolution would only greenlight the driveway’s design, not its construction, which would have to be approved separately. And the $200,000 that could be used for that design would have to come out of the school system’s fund balance, a point he called “a real negative.”