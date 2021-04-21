 Skip to main content
Sullivan County school board to hold called meeting about West Ridge contracts Thursday
Sullivan County school board to hold called meeting about West Ridge contracts Thursday

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Board of Education will hold a called meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a statement from the school system.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider contracts to upgrade electrical services for athletic fields at the new West Ridge High School. The meeting will be virtual and can be viewed on the school board’s YouTube channel, Sullivan County Tn BOE, at www.youtube.com/channel/UCRS3AWETa80Q48kJADtcqhQ.

