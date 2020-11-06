Sullivan County School Board rejects county commission proposal for extra classroom funds

At its Thursday evening meeting, Sullivan County’s education board almost unanimously rejected a proposal to give county teachers $500 apiece to put toward classroom supplies and materials during the current school year.
One of the biggest reasons board members cited for rejecting the measure 7-1 was procedural: The Sullivan County Commission had given the School Board approval to pull that money from its own reserve fund. But the School Board members said they’d never asked the commission for that funding, nor had they heard from any teachers or principals about a need for the money.
The School Board needs the county commission’s permission to amend its budget. The board had recently requested permission to use money from its reserve fund to cover some other expenses at Sullivan East High and West Ridge High — artificial turf, outdoor lights, furniture, classroom technology.
But in mid-October, when the county commission passed a resolution to give the School Board the green light for those expenditures, they added another line item: up to $500 for each teacher for classroom supplies for the current school year, for a total not to exceed $375,000.
“Procedurally, it was done backwards,” board member Michael Hughes said of the measure while explaining his opposition to it. “This resolution should have come from the director of schools, the board should have voted [for it], then the commission should have voted to move the money. That didn’t happen.
“This isn’t the first time the commission took it upon itself to pass a resolution that nobody asked them to pass,” he added. “I think it’s a dangerous precedent and a slippery slope.”
Board member Randall Gilmore said that he had not gotten any requests from teachers or principals for more classroom supplies. Because of all the virtual teaching they’re doing, multiple teachers have actually told him they need fewer supplies than usual, he said. And he said that teachers’ COVID-19-related supplies are currently being covered by state funds.
“It’s not that we’re not supporting teachers,” Gilmore said. “I appreciate the sentiments of the county commission for teachers. But I think we have a responsibility to be good stewards of our fund balance, and I’m not sure that’s good stewardship.”
Board member Mary Rouse said that teachers will always have needs and said she thought giving them more money was “awesome.” But she said this wasn’t the right time for it, especially given the uncertainties created by the pandemic.
“I think what teachers are going to need going forward is going to be even greater than what we need now,” Rouse said. “I’m concerned about the condition that we will be in a year from now financially, or two or three years from now, because of the effects of the pandemic.”
Randall Jones, the School Board’s new chairman and the measure’s sole supporter, said that during multiple discussions with the county commission, he had tried to tell them the School Board hadn’t approved the funds. He said he agreed with board members’ objections to the way the measure had come to them.
Nevertheless, Jones staunchly defended it — partly, he said, because he agreed with Rouse that teachers always need more funds than they have to run their classrooms well.
His other reason? Pure pragmatism.
“We need to work with the county commission … to mend some fences,” he said after the meeting.
Accepting the $500-per-teacher measure “would help improve budget relationships for next year,” he said. “And I’m looking long term rather than just short term.”
swade@bristolnews.com
