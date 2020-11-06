Sullivan County School Board rejects county commission proposal for extra classroom funds

“This isn’t the first time the commission took it upon itself to pass a resolution that nobody asked them to pass,” he added. “I think it’s a dangerous precedent and a slippery slope.”

Board member Randall Gilmore said that he had not gotten any requests from teachers or principals for more classroom supplies. Because of all the virtual teaching they’re doing, multiple teachers have actually told him they need fewer supplies than usual, he said. And he said that teachers’ COVID-19-related supplies are currently being covered by state funds.

“It’s not that we’re not supporting teachers,” Gilmore said. “I appreciate the sentiments of the county commission for teachers. But I think we have a responsibility to be good stewards of our fund balance, and I’m not sure that’s good stewardship.”

Board member Mary Rouse said that teachers will always have needs and said she thought giving them more money was “awesome.” But she said this wasn’t the right time for it, especially given the uncertainties created by the pandemic.