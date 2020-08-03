Sullivan County’s pretrial release program showing promise

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — At close to noon Monday, July 6, Officer Brandon Ferrell turned his police car into the parking lot of the Church of Jesus Christ in Kingsport. He parked near the church’s message board — which read, “BEHOLD I WILL DO A NEW THING” — and pulled a stack of notes from behind his sun visor. u “He’s in compliance,” Ferrell murmured, scanning the information on a 42-year-old defendant participating in the Sullivan County jail’s pretrial release program.

Ferrell drove up a steep road cratered with potholes until he reached a trailer on a grassy slope. Nobody answered his knocks on the front door, so he walked around back, where a curious mutt began to sniff around him. He returned to the car a few minutes later and said he spoke with the defendant.

“Everything’s good with him. He had his ankle monitor on and charged,” Ferrell said. “He was friendly and very nervous. I think he thought he was in trouble.”

The jail’s new pretrial program was launched last winter as an effort to help alleviate overcrowding at the lockup — ranked as the most overcrowded large jail in the state in 2019. The team that manages it is divided into two groups. Five officers work largely out of their small office at the jail, pulling the files of pretrial release candidates, preparing defendants to join the program and managing scheduled check-ins with those already in it.

The rest work out in the community, looking for defendants who have violated their rules of release and making random visits to others in compliance. Ferrell, a 32-year-old with a buzz cut and amber-colored eyes, previously worked for the Kingsport Police Department. He joined the pretrial team in January and finished his training sometime around late March or early April, he said.