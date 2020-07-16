» Saturdays: 9 a.m. to noon.

» Weekdays: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mail-in Voting

» For application, visit Sullivan County Election Commission website, www.scelect.org

» Deadline for applying to vote by mail: July 30

» Ballots must be submitted by mail and received at the Election Commission by the close of polls on Election Day.