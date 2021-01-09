Sullivan County Regional Health Department's drive-thru vaccination clinics to continue until further notice

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will continue to hold drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Bristol Dragway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “until further notice,” Health Department officials said in a Friday news release.

Vaccines are currently being offered only to people who qualify under Phase 1a1 and Phase 1a2 of Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, along with those who are 75 and older. People who qualify under one of the phase designations should take their work identification, and those who are 75 and older should take their driver’s licenses, the release states.

While the department is encouraging people who live or work in Sullivan County to come to the clinic, it said that Tennessee residents from other counties who meet the phase criteria will also be vaccinated.

Once people are vaccinated, they’ll be required to wait for 15 minutes in a designated area where medical personnel can monitor them, the statement said.

Those who participate can use the drive-thru map provided on the department’s website and social media accounts, according to the release

The following tips were provided:

» Plan to be in your vehicle for an extended period;