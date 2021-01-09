Sullivan County Regional Health Department's drive-thru vaccination clinics to continue until further notice

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will continue to hold drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Bristol Dragway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “until further notice,” Health Department officials said in a Friday news release.
Vaccines are currently being offered only to people who qualify under Phase 1a1 and Phase 1a2 of Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, along with those who are 75 and older. People who qualify under one of the phase designations should take their work identification, and those who are 75 and older should take their driver’s licenses, the release states.
While the department is encouraging people who live or work in Sullivan County to come to the clinic, it said that Tennessee residents from other counties who meet the phase criteria will also be vaccinated.
Once people are vaccinated, they’ll be required to wait for 15 minutes in a designated area where medical personnel can monitor them, the statement said.
Those who participate can use the drive-thru map provided on the department’s website and social media accounts, according to the release
The following tips were provided:
» Plan to be in your vehicle for an extended period;
» Wear clothing that will easily allow for the shot in your arm;
» Use the bathroom and eat ahead of time;
» Ensure that you have a full tank of gas prior to getting in line;
» Bring snacks and water if needed;
» Wear a mask if you need to exit your vehicle and while receiving the vaccine.
Those eligible for vaccines under Phase 1a1 are hospital/free-standing emergency department staff with direct patient exposure and/or exposure to potentially infectious materials; home health care staff; COVID-19 mass testing site staff; student health providers; staff and residents of long term care facilities; first responders with direct public exposure; and individuals who are 18 years old who cannot live independently due to serious chronic medical condition or intellectual disability.
Phase 1a2: Primary care providers and staff; outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients; pharmacists and staff; outpatient therapists; urgent visit center providers and staff; environmental services; oral health providers; behavioral health providers; outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens; and funeral/mortuary workers.