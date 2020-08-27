 Skip to main content
Sullivan County receives state grants to combat drunk driving

The Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office will receive $163,000 in state grant money to prosecute drunken and impaired drivers, according to state Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol.

Additionally, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office will receive $60,000, and the Bristol Tennessee Police Department will receive $35,000 to combat drunken and impaired driving.

“These funds will go a long way toward helping our local law enforcement reduce injuries and fatalities on our roadways,” Lundberg stated in a news release issued Wednesday.

In all, Sullivan County will receive $317,968 in Highway Safety Grants. Other Sullivan County awards include $59,968 to the Kingsport Police Department for traffic services.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office will distribute the grants. The grants are provided to agencies that successfully applied for funding who meet the required data-driven criteria and highway safety standard.

