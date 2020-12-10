 Skip to main content
Sullivan County Public Library System shifts to curbside-only service
The Sullivan County Public Library System will return to curbside-only service starting Monday.

“We will remain closed to the public until at least Monday, January 25, 2021, but may be required to stay closed longer based on local cases of COVID-19 and upon guidance from local officials,” according to a statement from the system.

Curbside service isn’t limited to just checking out books, DVDs and audiobooks. The statement said that patrons can also use it to access the library’s Wi-Fi and have documents printed, scanned, faxed or notarized. Patrons can continue accessing the system’s electronic resources, including the Tennessee Electronic Library, an audiobook platform and two language-learning programs.

