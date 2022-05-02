Sullivan County Primary polls close Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Tuesday is the last chance to vote in the Sullivan County Primary Election.

Much of who will be in county office for the next term will be decided in the Republican Party’s Primary, which has nominations for 14 offices up for grabs. The Democratic Party has just one candidate on its primary ballot – Lori Love, a candidate for Sullivan County Commission District 7.

Nearly all county offices are up for election this year. Notable races contested in the Republican Primary include nominations for county mayor, nine Sullivan County Commission districts and two Sullivan County school board districts.

Mayor Richard Venable faces opposition from District 7 County Commissioner Angie Stanley. The Republican nominee will go on to face independents Val Edwards George and Bobby Weaver in the Aug. 4 general election.

In the school board races, District 2 incumbent Paul Robinson faces opposition from Jeret Ratliff, and District 6 incumbent Matthew Price is challenged by Glenn Walden Jr.

In the other contested races not for county commissioner, Angela Taylor challenges incumbent Susan Ramsey for County Trustee, and Calvin Clifton faces incumbent Scott Murray for Commissioner of Highways.

Following Tuesday’s primaries, Republican nominees in just three races — mayor and commissioner districts 7 and 9 — will face opposition in the general election. All but four candidates are running for county office as Republicans.

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy, District Attorney General Barry Staubus and School Board member Michael Hughes of District 4 are among the Republican candidates who run uncontested. Candidates for a total of 18 county offices, including seven judge seats, are unopposed.

Polling locations open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 8 p.m. All voters must bring a Tennessee or federal government issued photo ID to the polling place with them.

According to the Sullivan County Election Commission, more than 5,500 people have already cast their ballot through early voting, down more than 1,500 from 2018.

Voters must also vote at their designated polling location. To find the correct polling location, use the voter lookup at www.scelect.org.

