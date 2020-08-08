Sullivan County polls saw solid turnout Thursday

Despite occasional showers and the vague but pervasive threat of COVID-19, Sullivan County’s polls stayed busy for Thursday’s primaries and county general election.

“Turnout has been steady here throughout the day on Election Day,” said Jason Booher, the county’s administrator of elections, outside the Sullivan County Offices in Blountville Thursday evening.

Booher, sporting an American flag-themed neck and face covering, said the Election Commission had already received a little more than 13,000 ballots during early voting. With Election Day ballots factored in, he expected the total number of votes to surpass 20,000.

“We had a strong turnout during early voting. About 13,000 people showed up, a little over 13,000,” Booher added. “We’ll get close to that number today. ... So we’ll finish somewhere north of 20,000 [ballots].”

The parking lot and sidewalks outside Bristol’s Slater Community Center, one of the county’s 25 polling locations, were nearly empty just before 5 p.m. But inside, all six of the polls set up on its indoor basketball court were occupied.

Several more people were waiting in line, standing on orange “PLEASE WAIT HERE” stickers and blue tape marks spaced 6 feet apart around the edge of the court — a safety measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Other safety measures put in place by the Election Commission included giving voters single-use pens and requiring election officials and workers to wear masks, face shields or both. Most of the voters also seemed to be wearing masks; at around 5 p.m., only one entered the polling area without one.