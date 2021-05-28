Sullivan County officials discuss what to do with Blountville school property

“I don’t know if he was having a bad day,” Crosswhite said, her voice trailing off into a long pause. “That’s the only thing I’ve got to say.”

But the school board has started discussing what to do with both the Blountville and Colonial Heights campuses. During a Thursday work session, the group’s attorney, Pat Hull, said that Jones favored having both campuses surveyed and appraised.

“I think it would be something to be considered, in regard to the appraisal, to have an idea of the uses and the potential value [of the property], and that of course is up to the board,” Hull said. “And if you want to proceed on that, you can ... vote at the [upcoming] meeting to proceed.”

“I do not feel like it’s something that should not be done without [school board] approval,” Hull added. “It’s not exorbitantly expensive, but it’s not cheap, either.”

The attorney estimated that it would cost roughly $3,000 for each appraisal and somewhere between $3,000 and $5,000 for each property survey.

If and when the county commission and school board can work out what to do with the Blountville school property, Crosswhite said there would be other costs to consider beyond a purchasing price.