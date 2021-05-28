Sullivan County officials discuss what to do with Blountville school property

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Commission and Board of Education have both begun discussing what to do with the buildings and grounds of two Blountville schools that have permanently closed — and, at least initially, their conversations don’t seem to be syncing up.
On Thursday, May 20, students walked the halls of Blountville Elementary and Blountville Middle for the last time before the schools’ permanent closure. That evening, at the Sullivan County Commission’s monthly meeting, Blountville Commissioner Joyce Crosswhite introduced a resolution on first reading to have the county obtain the schools’ shared campus. The goal, per the text of the resolution, would be to use the facility to “provide community services.”
“I’m not sure what we’re going to do with it, but we want to secure it,” Crosswhite said Monday. “Because that’s ... valuable land in downtown Blountville.”
It’s land that the school board appears to own, but Crosswhite said she isn’t even sure whether the county would need to purchase the property from the school board. Under a new financial management system for the county that kicks in July 1, the school system’s accounting department will become part of the county’s Accounts and Budgets Office.
“I don’t know if we have to actually buy it from them, or [under this new system] it automatically becomes property of Sullivan County,” the commissioner said.
County Attorney Dan Street said that the section of the new financial management system concerning county property isn’t totally clear on that front.
“It doesn’t say that whatever belongs to the school board belongs to the county,” Street said of the new system on Tuesday. “So it remains to be seen how, exactly, that language is interpreted.”
Director of Schools David Cox, meanwhile, said he was “confused” that the commission had already begun talking about securing the Blountville school campus.
“School buildings and the property they sit on are owned, by deed, by the school board,” Cox said Monday.
When the school board wants to get rid of a property it’s not using, Cox said, the body generally declares the property “surplus” and decides what to do with it. He said that hasn’t happened yet for the Blountville campus, or for Colonial Heights Middle and Sullivan Gardens Middle, which are also closing this year.
Board of Education Chair Randall Jones said Tuesday that he was out of town and unavailable for comment.
Asked whether she had discussed the resolution with Jones, Crosswhite said she told him about it in advance of the commission meeting. She would not comment on his response but hinted that it had been less than enthusiastic.
“I don’t know if he was having a bad day,” Crosswhite said, her voice trailing off into a long pause. “That’s the only thing I’ve got to say.”
But the school board has started discussing what to do with both the Blountville and Colonial Heights campuses. During a Thursday work session, the group’s attorney, Pat Hull, said that Jones favored having both campuses surveyed and appraised.
“I think it would be something to be considered, in regard to the appraisal, to have an idea of the uses and the potential value [of the property], and that of course is up to the board,” Hull said. “And if you want to proceed on that, you can ... vote at the [upcoming] meeting to proceed.”
“I do not feel like it’s something that should not be done without [school board] approval,” Hull added. “It’s not exorbitantly expensive, but it’s not cheap, either.”
The attorney estimated that it would cost roughly $3,000 for each appraisal and somewhere between $3,000 and $5,000 for each property survey.
If and when the county commission and school board can work out what to do with the Blountville school property, Crosswhite said there would be other costs to consider beyond a purchasing price.
“The building, part of it was built in 1930,” she said. “So it’s going to have to have quite a bit of renovation.”
The facility would also come with maintenance costs such as water and electric bills. Crosswhite said that a fellow commissioner or two asked about those expenses during the commission’s monthly work session.
“I’m not sure what we’re going to do, but you don’t have to raise taxes,” she said. “I’m not going to vote for any tax increase, period. We’ve had enough.”
Crosswhite said she’s been working with Street on the resolution and will have more to share about it at the commission’s June meeting.
