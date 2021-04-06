Sullivan County moves vaccine appointment system online

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Regional Health Department is moving its sign-up system for COVID-19 vaccines online, but still plans to offer phone assistance for people who lack internet access or need help signing up.

Anyone who wants to schedule an appointment for the week of April 12 or later should sign up online at https://vaccinate.tn.gov/, according to a statement from the department.

Those without internet access and those who need help signing up can call 423-279-2777.

The Health Department also has open spots available today and Wednesday for first rounds of the Pfizer vaccine at its Whitetop Creek Park clinic, and today’s clinic will be open until 7 p.m., the statement said. Anyone who wants to get their first dose on one of those days should schedule an appointment by calling 423-279-2777.

All Tennesseans 16 years and older, as well as those who work in Tennessee, are now eligible for vaccines, the statement said. Anyone under age 18 will need to have a photo I.D. and parent or guardian with them to be vaccinated.

“For those who already have a first or second dose appointment scheduled, those appointments will be honored and an additional appointment will not need to be made online,” the statement said.

More information about vaccines is available on the Health Department’s website, www.sullivanhealth.org/vaccines, as well as its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages, the statement said.