Sullivan County meeting is on for Thursday

The Sullivan County Commissioners meeting is a go for Thursday night after being canceled last week, due to several Sullivan County commissioners and Mayor Richard Venable testing positive for COVID-19.

The meeting will be held  at the Sullivan County Courthouse at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Items on the agenda that the Sullivan County Commission will be discussing and voting on include, a resolution to create and fund an annual $1,000 educational scholarship for Miss Sullivan County and Miss Kingsport, a resolution requesting Sullivan County judicial officials review provisions of a proposed Sullivan County jail pay-to-stay program, as well as the confirmation of appointments to the Sullivan County Library Board.

