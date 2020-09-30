Sullivan County mask mandate renewed through Halloween

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — People must continue wearing masks in public places in Sullivan County through Halloween, according to a new order announced Tuesday by the county mayor’s office.
The order — which was issued jointly by Mayor Richard Venable and Dr. Stephen May, regional medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department — extended the county’s mask mandate through 11:59 p.m. Oct. 31. The previous mandate was set to expire today.
The order was followed by an announcement from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee that states the governor is extending the power of local governments to institute mask mandates through Oct. 30 — one day less than the county’s new order is set to expire.
Lee also lifted a number of restrictions on businesses and gathering sizes “in the 89 counties with a state-run health department” and extended Tennessee’s state of emergency “through October,” according to the governor’s announcement.
Sullivan County’s renewed mask mandate exempts children who are 2 years old or younger, those experiencing difficulty breathing, anyone who is unconscious or incapacitated, in places of worship and people dining in restaurants or being served food or drinks in other businesses. It does not require businesses and other venues where the mandate applies to supply face coverings or masks to members of the public.
The new mask order doesn’t provide any special guidance on trick-or-treating on Halloween, Venable said Tuesday. The mayor said he will follow the governor’s lead on that front.
“I asked the question [about Halloween guidelines] specifically of the governor’s representative, and there’s no special guidance for Halloween,” Venable said.
“My advice is to just take the governor’s guidance that he gives on any issue,” the mayor added, “which is social distancing, wear a mask, wash your hands. And if I were advising parents [about Halloween], I would put gloves on my kids.”
The mayor said he had been thinking of letting the mandate expire on Oct. 30 “so kids wouldn’t have to wear a mask on Halloween.”
“And then I thought, ‘Not wear a mask on Halloween? That doesn’t sound right,’” Venable said.
