Sullivan County mask mandate renewed through Halloween

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — People must continue wearing masks in public places in Sullivan County through Halloween, according to a new order announced Tuesday by the county mayor’s office.

The order — which was issued jointly by Mayor Richard Venable and Dr. Stephen May, regional medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department — extended the county’s mask mandate through 11:59 p.m. Oct. 31. The previous mandate was set to expire today.

The order was followed by an announcement from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee that states the governor is extending the power of local governments to institute mask mandates through Oct. 30 — one day less than the county’s new order is set to expire.

Lee also lifted a number of restrictions on businesses and gathering sizes “in the 89 counties with a state-run health department” and extended Tennessee’s state of emergency “through October,” according to the governor’s announcement.