 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sullivan County man charged in SC murder
0 comments
top story

Sullivan County man charged in SC murder

Only $5 for 5 months

The death of a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, man with ties to Northeast Tennessee resulted in murder charges against two men, including a Sullivan County resident.

Tyler Panzarella

Tyler Panzarella
Nicholas Henry

Nicholas Henry

Tyler Panzarella, 23, of Myrtle Beach, and Nicholas Henry, 19, of Sullivan County, have both been charged in connection to the death of Kristofer Skye Bowling, 25, of Myrtle Beach. Panzarella has also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Bowling, whose mother currently lives in Elizabethton, Tennessee, was initially reported missing to the Myrtle Beach Police Department on Aug. 2, according to Horry County Police. At the time, Bowling was reported to have last been seen in the area of Hadley Circle near Market Common in Myrtle Beach on July 27.

Then, on Monday, the Myrtle Beach investigation led detectives to the Lucas Bay Road area in unincorporated Horry County. The location is about 30 minutes from Myrtle Beach.

Bowling photo

Kristofer Skye Bowling

The Horry County Police Department responded to the area and agencies from both departments worked together to locate remains believed to be that of Bowling, police said.

Police said they then identified Panzarella and Henry as suspects. Panzarella was taken into custody in Horry County, police said Wednesday. Henry was arrested in Kingsport, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which assisted in the investigation.

“Our thoughts and support are with Kristofer’s family as they face this difficult time,” states a news release from the Horry County Police Department.

Authorities in Myrtle Beach and Horry County provided no details about how Bowling died.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Horry County Police Department tip line at 843-915-8477.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts