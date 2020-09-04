Sullivan County man charged in SC murder

The death of a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, man with ties to Northeast Tennessee resulted in murder charges against two men, including a Sullivan County resident.

Tyler Panzarella, 23, of Myrtle Beach, and Nicholas Henry, 19, of Sullivan County, have both been charged in connection to the death of Kristofer Skye Bowling, 25, of Myrtle Beach. Panzarella has also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Bowling, whose mother currently lives in Elizabethton, Tennessee, was initially reported missing to the Myrtle Beach Police Department on Aug. 2, according to Horry County Police. At the time, Bowling was reported to have last been seen in the area of Hadley Circle near Market Common in Myrtle Beach on July 27.

Then, on Monday, the Myrtle Beach investigation led detectives to the Lucas Bay Road area in unincorporated Horry County. The location is about 30 minutes from Myrtle Beach.

The Horry County Police Department responded to the area and agencies from both departments worked together to locate remains believed to be that of Bowling, police said.

Police said they then identified Panzarella and Henry as suspects. Panzarella was taken into custody in Horry County, police said Wednesday. Henry was arrested in Kingsport, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which assisted in the investigation.

“Our thoughts and support are with Kristofer’s family as they face this difficult time,” states a news release from the Horry County Police Department.

Authorities in Myrtle Beach and Horry County provided no details about how Bowling died.