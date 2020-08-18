Sullivan County Jail employee tests positive for COVID-19

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is working to provide testing for inmates and personnel at the Sullivan County jail after a jail employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the SCSO.
Capt. Andy Seabolt, public information officer, said he was informed Monday that an employee tested positive. He said no tests have been done yet on inmates or other employees, but the Sheriff’s Office is working with the Sullivan County Health Department to provide testing.
The news release also states that the jail’s medical staff is working with any inmates who have exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, and those inmates are in quarantine as a precaution.
Since April, the SCSO has used screening protocols for newly arrested individuals coming into the jail, which includes a health and travel questionnaire as well as a temperature check. Jail employees have also gotten daily temperature checks.
The jail follows the guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control for cleaning and disinfecting, and anyone who has contact with inmates is required to wear a mask, the release states.
