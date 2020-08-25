Sullivan County jail COVID-19 cases near 200

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Nearly 200 inmates and employees at the Sullivan County jail have tested positive for COVID-19, Dr. Stephen May, regional medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, said Monday afternoon.

As of Monday morning, May said, 177 inmates and 18 staff members at the jail tested positive for the respiratory illness, bringing the jail’s positive case count to 195.

Last Thursday, the Health Department reported that it tested 40 inmates, and 29 tested positive.

May said the Health Department then offered testing to the jail’s entire inmate population — which he estimated was somewhere around 760 at that time — and 278 inmates agreed to be tested.

“Of those, 148 were positive, 112 were negative, and 18 were inconclusive,” May said.

So far, there have been 18 positive cases among jail staff, and 12 more are awaiting test results, he added.

“And then we’ll be doing a large testing for staff tomorrow morning,” May said.

He said the testing is being split between a Tennessee Department of Health lab and a local lab.

May called the outbreak a “large cluster” of COVID-19 cases in the region — one that didn’t surprise him.

“This is very common. It’s already happened in many jails across the state,” he said. “We were actually looking for it ... anticipating having an outbreak in our jail because everybody else has.”

The jail, which has space for 619 inmates, is overcrowded with its current population of well over 700. The numbers were far worse last fall, though: Chief Jail Administrator Lee Carswell said they had close to 1,100 packed into the building at that point. A new pretrial release program has gotten more than 200 inmates out of the jail since its launch last winter.